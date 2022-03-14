Severe Heat Wave Alert Issued In THESE Parts Of Maharashtra For Next Two Days
"We have issued a severe heatwave warning for today and tomorrow for the regions of Northern Konkan which includes Palghar, Mumbai and Thane," Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai on Monday.
Mumbai: After a period of abnormally high temperature witnessed in parts of Maharashtra over the weekend, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for a severe heat wave over the Northern Konkan region which includes Palghar, Mumbai and Thane, till Tuesday. The weather forecasting agency also predicted severe heat wave conditions in some parts of Saurashtra-Kutch during the same time.Also Read - Maximum Temperature Set To Rise In North West, Central India From Saturday
“We have issued a severe heat wave warning for today and tomorrow for the regions of Northern Konkan which includes Palghar, Mumbai and Thane,” Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai on Monday. Also Read - Weather Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Parts of MP, Gujarat, Maharashtra; Issues Yellow Alert
For March 16, we have issued a heat wave warning for the entire Konkan region, he added. Also Read - Depression Forms Over Bay Of Bengal, IMD Issues Weather Warning For Tamil Nadu
Key Weather Predictions For Next Three Days
- Heat wave conditions to severe heat wave conditions very likely in some parts of Saurashtra-Kutch and in isolated pockets over Konkan on March 14-15 and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets on March 16.
- Heat Wave conditions in isolated pockets over Gujarat region and southwest Rajasthan during March 14-16 and over Coastal Karnataka on March 14-15.
- Weather likely to be dry over most parts of the country except light isolated rainfall over South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during March 16-18
- Light isolated/scattered rainfall likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during March 14-18.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
Published Date: March 14, 2022 3:51 PM IST