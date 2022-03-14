Mumbai: After a period of abnormally high temperature witnessed in parts of Maharashtra over the weekend, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for a severe heat wave over the Northern Konkan region which includes Palghar, Mumbai and Thane, till Tuesday. The weather forecasting agency also predicted severe heat wave conditions in some parts of Saurashtra-Kutch during the same time.Also Read - Maximum Temperature Set To Rise In North West, Central India From Saturday

"We have issued a severe heat wave warning for today and tomorrow for the regions of Northern Konkan which includes Palghar, Mumbai and Thane," Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai on Monday.

For March 16, we have issued a heat wave warning for the entire Konkan region, he added.

Key Weather Predictions For Next Three Days