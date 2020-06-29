Pune: A policeman sustained minor injuries after a vehicle in NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s convoy overturned on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday, police said. Also Read - 'Galwan Valley Incident Can't be Immediately Labelled as Failure': Pawar Sides With Centre on Ladakh Standoff

Pawar was on way to Mumbai from Pune when the vehicle skidded off the road near the spot where the British-era Amrutanjan Bridge stood. The 190-year-old bridge near Lonavla was demolished in April through multiple controlled blasts.

Pawar got down from his vehicle and oversaw medical support for the injured policeman, who was part of the Special Protection Unit of the Rajya Sabha member, before proceeding to Mumbai, a party worker said.

Highway police said the vehicle was moved immediately and traffic on the Expressway resumed soon after.