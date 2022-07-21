Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has dissolved all departments and cells of the party with immediate effect. In an official statement, NCP national general secretary Praful Patel said, “with approval of national president, Nationalist Congress party, Sharad Pawar, all departments and cells stand dissolved with immediate effect.”Also Read - Vice Presidential Election 2022: Margaret Alva Is Opposition's Choice For Vice President, Says Sharad Pawar

Patel, a former Union minister, did not disclose the reason for the sudden move, which comes three weeks after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

The letter by Patel has been CC'ed to Pawar as well as all heads of departments and cells of the party. The development comes days after Pawar had called for a crucial meeting of the party leaders held earlier in the month.

Praful Patel also clarified that this decision does not apply to Maharashtra or any other state unit.

The NCP was a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government which fell apart in late June following a rebellion by a section of MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led saffron outfit.