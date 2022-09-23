Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday allowed Uddhav Thackeray faction to hold the annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on October 5. A division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and Kamal Khata allowed the petition filed by the Thackeray-led Sena faction and its secretary Anil Desai challenging the Mumbai civic body’s order refusing them permission. For the unversed, BMC had denied permission to both the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the rival faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to hold a Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park ground here citing law and order concerns.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Trains For Her Spy-Action-Drama Citadel in The US

Shiv Sena Dussehra Rally: 10-point Cheatsheet To This Big Story