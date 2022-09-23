Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday allowed Uddhav Thackeray faction to hold the annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on October 5. A division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and Kamal Khata allowed the petition filed by the Thackeray-led Sena faction and its secretary Anil Desai challenging the Mumbai civic body’s order refusing them permission. For the unversed, BMC had denied permission to both the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the rival faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to hold a Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park ground here citing law and order concerns.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Trains For Her Spy-Action-Drama Citadel in The US
Shiv Sena Dussehra Rally: 10-point Cheatsheet To This Big Story
- On September 21, Bombay HC stated that if permission was granted to one faction, it would lead to law and order problems as apprehended by local police.
- The Bombay HC has also given them permission to use the Park for preparations from October 2.
- The apex court observed that Municipal Council misused its powers in deciding application of petitioners Ground to be given to Shiv Sena for preparations from 2-6 Oct.
- The court’s order comes as a big jolt to Eknath Shinde’s faction which was opposing the Thackeray-led Sena’s petition.
- In its plea, the Thackeray-led Sena had said the party was constrained to approach the HC as the Mumbai civic body had not taken a decision on their applications submitted in August seeking permission for the rally.
- Sarvankar in his application claimed the dispute on who represents the “real Shiv Sena” was pending before the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India and hence, the high court should not hear or pass any directions in the petition.
- The Thackeray-led Sena in its plea said the party was holding the Dussehra rally every year at the Shivaji Park since 1966 and the civic body had always permitted it.
- Only in 2020 and 2021, the rally could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The petition said in 2016, the state government had designated Shivaji Park as a recreational ground to be used only for sports activities.
- At that time, the government had earmarked a few days in the year for non-sports activities and the Dussehra rally was also included in those days, it added.