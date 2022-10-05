Shiv Sena Mumbai Dussehra Rallies: Amid the ongoing festivities, all eyes are glued to Mumbai as the city is set to witness two Dussehra rallies for the first time since the Shiv Sena’s inception 56 years ago. The rallies are being billed as a show of strength by both Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray camps. Predicting huge turnouts at the rallies, the Mumbai Police have tightened security at the Shivaji Park and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). While the Shinde camp is holding its rally at the MMRDA ground in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the group headed by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is organising its Dussehra event at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai. Reports claimed that more than 5,000 buses, a number of small tourist vehicles and cars, and a special train have been roped in to ferry supporters of the two rival Shiv Sena factions for their respective Dussehra rallies.Also Read - Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Special Arrangements Made Due To Dussehra Rallies At Shivaji Park, MMRDA Ground | Check Routes To Avoid

Maharashtra | Buses carrying supporters of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) arrive at the MMRDA ground in Mumbai for the #Dussehra rally pic.twitter.com/JzSqsmxNsY — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Sena Dussehra Rally: Here’s Your 10-Point Cheatsheet

Speaking to PTI, a Railway official said that a train has been booked for the Dussehra rally from Nanded city in central Maharashtra. The train, booked by the Shinde faction, will depart from Nanded on Tuesday night and arrive in Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) on Wednesday afternoon. Bus operators said that the Shinde-led faction has hired at least 3,000 private buses from different districts of Maharashtra to ferry its supporters. Around 4,000 tourist cabs will bring supporters to the MMRDA ground. The rival Thackeray faction has booked 700 buses to bring rally participants to Shivaji Park. The buses booked by the Thackeray group will bring Sena workers and supporters mainly from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). On the other hand, buses and other vehicles hired by the Shinde faction will arrive from various parts of Maharashtra. Apart from buses, local leaders of the Shinde camp have hired scores of tourist vehicles to ferry supporters to Mumbai. Many activists of the rebel camp are using their personal vehicles to travel to the event site. They have displayed posters of chief minister Shinde on vehicles apart from tying saffron flags. A large number of vehicles heading towards Mumbai led to traffic congestion at some locations on state highways.

Traffic Advisory Issued For MMRDA Ground, BKC Dussehra Rally

The Mumbai traffic police have made necessary arrangements for the parking of scores of buses and other vehicles that will bring workers to the rallies.

For the BKC rally, buses will be parked behind the family court in suburban Bandra, near Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, the MMRDA ground and near Jio garden.

The following parking arrangements have been made for the vehicles of citizens attending the Dussehra Mela organized on 5th October at MMRDA Ground, BKC, Bandra (E).

#MTPUpdates #MumbaiTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/H8ioifSneH — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 4, 2022

Traffic Advisory Issued For Shivaji Park Dussehra Rally

There shall be no parking on following roads:-

S.V. Road (From Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank)

Keluskar Road (South) and (North), Dadar. 3.M. B. Raut Marg (From its junction with S.V.S. Road), Dadar.

Pandurang Naik Marg (M. B. Raut Road) Dadar. 5. DadasahebRege Marg (From Senapati Bapat Statue up to Gadkari Junction), Dadar

LL Dilip Gupte Marg (From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 up to Shitaladevi temple Junction)

N.C.Kelkar Marg (From Gadkari Junction up to Hanuman Temple Junction, Dadar.

L.J. Road, Rajshade Signal to Gadkari Junction

In view of Dussehra Mela to be held at Shivaji Park, Dadar on October 5, 2022, to avoid traffic congestion on the nearby roads, following temporary provisions have been made to the traffic management from 9 AM to 12 PM. pic.twitter.com/7g67ICRIIO — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 4, 2022

OPTIONAL ROUTE

Siddhivinayak Junction S.K.Bole Road-Agar Bazar- Portuguese Church and Gokhale Rood.

No Entry from Raja Badhe chowk Junction up to Keluskar Marg (North) Junction Dadar

OPTIONAL ROUTE

LJ Road- Gokhale Road- Steel Man Junction then proceed through Gokhale Road.