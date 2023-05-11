Home

Sena Vs Sena: Supreme Court's Verdict On Uddhav-Shinde Tussle Shortly

Sena Vs Sena: Supreme Court’s Verdict On Uddhav-Shinde Tussle Shortly

The top court is dealing with the issue of disqualification of 16 MLAs belonging to CM Shinde’s Sena. The 16 MLAs, including Shinde, were sent disqualification notices for not attending a party meeting convened by the then CM Uddhav Thackeray despite the whip which was issued.

Sena Vs Sena: Supreme Court's Verdict On Uddhav-Shinde Tussle Shortly

New Delhi: Supreme Court to deliver its judgment today in the Shiv Sena case relating to the rift between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions. The judgment will decide the fate of the present Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra

The Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice MR Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha had started hearing the matter on February 14 2023 and the judgement was reserved on March 16 2023.

The top court is dealing with the issue of disqualification of 16 MLAs belonging to CM Shinde’s Sena. The 16 MLAs, including Shinde, were sent disqualification notices for not attending a party meeting convened by the then CM Uddhav Thackeray despite the whip which was issued.

In July, when Shinde sought a trust vote on the floor of the state legislative assembly, the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine got the support of 164 out of a total of 288 MLAs and became the chief minister.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.