Mumbai: In a massive political development in Maharashtra, two Shiv Sena MLA Kailash Patil and Nitin Deshmukh returned from Eknath Shinde camp and expressed their support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Nitin Deshmukh, who was earlier presumed to have joined rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde, has resurfaced voicing his support for Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and claimed that he was "kidnapped" and taken to Gujarat's Surat from where he escaped.

The MLA from Balapur in Akola also said that there was conspiracy by Gujarat police to kill him by giving poisonous injection in hospital. "I escaped and was standing on the road at around 3 in the morning trying to hitch a ride from passersby when over a hundred cops came and took me to a hospital. They pretended that I had a heart attack and tried to do some procedure on my body," he said, adding that he did not suffer any sudden health complications.

Shiv Sena MLA Kailash Patil & Nitin Deshmukh returned from Eknath Shinde camp and expressed their support to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Deshmukh said that there was conspiracy by Gujarat police to kill him by giving poisonous injection in hospital. @NewIndianXpress — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 22, 2022

Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray to Quit? Here's What's at Stake & How Numbers Stack Up in Maharashtra Assembly | EXPLAINED

Earlier, Kailas Patil, the Shiv Sena MLA from Osmanabad, has also alleged that Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde’s men hoodwinked him and tried to take him to Gujarat in a car. But Patil caught their bluff midway to the neighbouring state and escaped.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Patil has alleged that he was asked to join Eknath Shinde for dinner. He went with Shinde’s men thinking they were taking him to the dinner, but as the car went 40 km ahead of Thane, Patil realised something amiss. He quickly asked the driver to stop the car saying he wanted to attend to nature’s call.

Patil got out of the car near the Gujarat-Maharashtra border and walked back towards Mumbai for a few kilometres in the night. He managed to get a lift from a man on a two-wheeler and later in a truck. He reached Mumbai early on Tuesday and informed Sena workers about his ordeal.

Uddhav Thackeray covid positive

Meanwhile, CM Uddhav Thackeray is chairing a meeting via video conferencing as he tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, three Ministers- Uday Samant, Subhash Desai, Dada Bhuse are not present at the meeting.

Notably, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also tested positive for COVID-19 today, following which he was admitted to HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is at the centre of the current political turmoil in Maharashtra, on Wednesday claimed he has 40 MLAs with him. Shinde arrived at the Guwahati airport this morning. Earlier, he had been camping with rebel MLAs in Surat, Gujarat since the suspected cross-voting in the recently-held MLC elections.