Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Maharashtra
  • Shiv Sena UBT Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot In Dahisar Area Of Mumbai, Hospitalized

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot In Dahisar Area Of Mumbai, Hospitalized

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar shot in a firing in Dahisar area of Mumbai. He has been admitted to a hospital.

Updated: February 8, 2024 8:59 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot In Dahisar Area Of Mumbai, Hospitalized

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar’s son Abhishek was injured when unidentified persons opened fire on him here on Thursday evening. The incident took place in the limits of MHB Colony police station in Dahisar area. Abhishek, himself a former corporator, was rushed to hospital and was undergoing treatment.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.