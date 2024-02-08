Shiv Sena UBT Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot In Dahisar Area Of Mumbai, Hospitalized

Home

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar shot in a firing in Dahisar area of Mumbai. He has been admitted to a hospital.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar’s son Abhishek was injured when unidentified persons opened fire on him here on Thursday evening. The incident took place in the limits of MHB Colony police station in Dahisar area. Abhishek, himself a former corporator, was rushed to hospital and was undergoing treatment.

