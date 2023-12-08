Home

‘Fun’ Gone Wrong: Pune Teen Dies After Kin Shoves Air Compressor Hose In Rectum

A 16-year-old boy in Pune died of internal injuries after a kin of his inserted an air compressor hose in his rectum for "fun".

Representative Image

Pune Viral News: A shocking incident of going too far to have “fun” has come to the fore from Hadapsar area in Maharashtra’s Pune district, where a teenage boy died due internal injuries after his kin allegedly inserted an air compressor hose into his rectum.

According to the police, the bizarre incident took place on Monday at a food processing unit Hadaspar industrial estate. The factory manufactures different kinds of flour and air compressors are used to clean dust at the unit.

An official said the accused– a relative of the victim– allegedly shoved an air compressor hose inside the rectum of the 16-year-old victim, Motilal, “just for fun”, causing severe internal injuries.

“Dhiraj Gopalsingh Gaud inserted the hose of the air compressor into Motilal’s rectum just for fun while teasing him. It led to the latter’s stomach bloating, resulting in internal injuries,” an official at the Hadapsar police station said.

He said that the minor boy later succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital.

.Gaud (21) was arrested under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The compressors are used to clean the dust in the unit, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

