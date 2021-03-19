Pune: From the time the mid-day meal scheme has been launched in the country, it is news for all wrong reasons. This time, it is in news for an incident which has come to light from a municipal school in Pune where cattle feed was sent as part of the mid-day meal for students. The incident happened in school number 58 in Maharashtra’s Pune district. This school is being run by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Being one of the richest civic bodies, the PMC has collected Rs 3,285 crore in revenue till January 15 this year. Also Read - Will Lockdown in Mumbai, Pune be Imposed Anytime Soon? Check What State Govt Has to Say

As most of the schools are closed due to the coronavirus lockdown, state-run schools in Maharashtra were instructed to distribute mid-day meals to students. After the order was issued, the local authorities roped in to ensure that mid-day meals reach the homes of students enrolled in state-run schools.

This incident happened earlier this week, when school number 58 run by the PMC received a consignment of food material as mid-day meals. To their surprise, the school officials discovered that they were provided with cattle feed in the name of mid-day meals.

After noting the matter, local activists reported the issue to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). After getting the report, the FSSAI has now recovered the cattle feed.

Speaking to India Today, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the school is part of the mid-day meal scheme run by the Maharashtra government and the Pune municipal corporation is responsible for the distribution of mid-day meals among students.

The Mayor further added that it is very unfortunate that animal food has been sent as mid-day meal for students. However, Pune Mayor demanded a thorough inquiry to the matter and said those responsible for it must be punished.