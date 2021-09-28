Nagpur: A 25-year-old rape survivor was rushed to hospital after her condition plummeted when she tried to abort her fetus at home watching Youtube videos. Police said that the incident took place in the Yashodhara Nagar area of the city last week.Also Read - Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Others: TKM To Hike Prices of Models From October 1

As per the reports, the woman was raped by her lover, a driver by profession more than 50 times in last 5 years. The duo have been in a relationship for nearly six years.

"The woman has told us one Shoeb Khan (30), on the pretext of marriage, was raping her since 2016. When she got pregnant, Khan asked her to get the fetus aborted by watching Youtube videos and getting medicines prescribed in them," an official said.

He added, “While trying to carry out an abortion procedure on herself, the woman’s condition plummeted and she had to be rushed by her kin to a hospital. Khan has been arrested for rape.