Mumbai: Maharashtra Government has made an appeal to everyone in the state to sing the National Anthem together at 11 am on Wednesday, i.e., tomorrow, 17th August as a part of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence. The notification said that the rendition of the National Anthem should be completed between 11 am and 11:01 am across the state. The order said that it is part of the Union Government’s Swaraj Mahotsav.Also Read - Maharashtra: All Govt Officers, Employees To Compulsorily Greet Phone Calls With ‘Vande Mataram’ Instead Of Hello

Participation is mandatory for all state government departments, universities, and colleges while citizens are also expected to take part in the singing, said a government order issued last week. Special care should be taken by concerned people to avoid disrespect to the national anthem during collective singing. Also Read - Maharashtra Weather: Moderate To Intense Rainfall, Gusty Winds Forecast At Isolated Places In State

The state government said that for the publicity of joint singing of the National Anthem, social media, private channels, radio, FMs, and community radio should be extensively used. Also Read - Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Tomorrow, Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Get Home Ministry

“Private establishments, traders, and even other government departments including those who come under the Union government are also expected to participate in it. Students are expected to gather on open grounds to sing the anthem,” the order said.

Urging the citizens to participate in a large number, the government said it expects the citizens to stop for a while wherever they will be and sing the National Anthem.