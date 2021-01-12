New Delhi: In a shocking incident, playback singer Renu Sharma on Tuesday accused NCP leader and Maharastra cabinet minister Dhananjay Panditrao Munde of rape and has filed a cases against him with the Maharashtra Police. However, the singer alleged that the police has not taken any action against the accused. Also Read - Take views of IFAs before executing proposals: Delhi govt to secretaries

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the singer has shared a copy of complaint she has filed against the minister, accusing him of rape and blackmail. On Twitter, she accused Maharashtra police of being apathetic towards her case. In a tweet, she alleged that the police is not accepting complaint against the NCP leader.

Tagging Mumbai police, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, BJP leader and former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis and PM Narendra Modi in her Tweet, Renu Sharma has accused Oshiwara police station officials of not accepting her complaint against Munde.

However, she has also alleged that her life is in danger and has sought help from police. As per the copy of the complaint, the singer has accused Dhananjay Panditrao Munde, who she claims is her brother-in-law, of sexual assault and rape under the pretext of marriage and blackmail.

In the complaint, the singer has alleged that Munde has been repeatedly exploiting her sexually by luring her with bright prospects in Bollywood.