Home

Maharashtra

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 6 Killed; Dousing Operation Underway

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 6 Killed; Dousing Operation Underway

A massive fire broke out in a hand glove manufacturing company in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra. According to officials, at least six people have been killed in the accident and the dousing operation is underway.

Fire Breaks Out At Hand Glove Factory In Maharashtra (ANI)

New Delhi: Incidents of fire breaking out is extremely common, especially in factories. On the last day of the year, an extremely unfortunate accident was reported where a massive fire broke out at a hand glove factory in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar area of Maharashtra. Earlier, locals claimed that five people were trapped inside, now it is being said by the officials that at least six people have been killed in this accident. According to Fire department officials, the blaze erupted around 02:15 am at the factory in Waluj MIDC area.

Trending Now

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Maharashtra

As mentioned earlier, a massive fire broke out at a hands glove manufacturing company in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar area in Maharashtra where at least six people have lost their lives. “We received a call at 2:15 a.m. When we reached the incident site, the entire factory was on fire. Locals informed us that six people were trapped inside. Our officers entered and the bodies of six people have been recovered,” Mohan Mungse, a fire officer, told ANI. “Extinguishing work is currently in progress,” he added.

You may like to read

‘Factory Was Closed, 10-15 Workers Were Sleeping Inside…’ Worker Reveals

Workers said that the company was closed, and they were sleeping when the fire broke out. “10-15 workers were sleeping inside the building when the fire broke out. Some managed to escape, but at least five were trapped inside,” one of the workers had told ANI. As mentioned earlier, officials with the fire department later confirmed the deaths of six people in the fire incident.

Dousing Operations Underway, Cause Yet To Be Found

Earlier, locals claimed at least five workers were trapped inside the building. However, later the death of six people has been confirmed by the officials. Meanwhile, dousing operations are ongoing, and the exact cause behind the fire is not ascertained yet. Locals had earlier identified four of the trapped workers as Bhulla Shaikh (65), Kausar Shaikh (26), Iqbal Shaikh (26), and Magroof Shaikh (25).

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.