Home

Maharashtra

‘He Slapped, Bit My Hand, Strangled My Neck’: Woman Describes Horror As Babu’s Son Runs SUV Over Her In Thane

‘He Slapped, Bit My Hand, Strangled My Neck’: Woman Describes Horror As Babu’s Son Runs SUV Over Her In Thane

Priya suffered severe injuries when the car, identified as a Land Rover Defender, allegedly hit her on Ovala Road in Thane's Ghodbunder area

'He Slapped, Bit My Hand, Strangled My Neck': Woman Describes Horror As Babu's Son Runs SUV Over Her In Thane

Thane: A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured after her boyfriend, who is the son of a senior bureaucrat in Maharashtra, allegedly tried to mow her down with his car near a hotel in Thane. The victim, identified as Priya Singh, is a social media influencer who runs a beauty salon with her elder sister here. Priya suffered severe injuries when the car, identified as a Land Rover Defender, allegedly hit her on Ovala Road in Thane’s Ghodbunder area, according to a local report.

Trending Now

The woman described the harrowing ordeal of how an argument resulted in her boyfriend allegedly beating her, trying to strangle her, and then asking his driver to mow her down.

You may like to read

The incident occurred on December 11 and the police registered a case against accused Ashwajit Gaikwad and two others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others at the Kasarvadavali police station.

“The incident took place around 4.30 am on Monday near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the woman had gone to meet Gaikwad. An argument broke out between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell down and suffered serious injuries,” a police official told PTI.

The victim later put out several social media posts to give information about the incident. According to the woman’s social media posts, her lover, who is the son of Anil Gaikwad the joint MD of MSRDC, allegedly tried to mow her down with his car after a fight in Thane city. Two of his friends were also involved in the crime, she alleged. In her Instagram post, Priya, who is also a model, alleged that her boyfriend Ashwajit used his contacts to try to hush up the matter, so she had to narrate her ordeal on social media. The victim also posted pictures of her injuries. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRIYA SINGH (@priyasingh_official) The victim also claimed that the Kasarvadavali police were ‘careless in the investigation’ as stringent sections including attempt to murder have not been invoked against the accused and no arrests have been made even four days after the incident. Talking to media, a senior police official denied the allegations levelled by the victim in her social media post that the police did not register the case as per her statement. “Probe into the incident is underway and no arrest has been made so far,” he said. Following the distressing incident, injured Priya was rescued on the road by a passerby. He promptly alerted the local police about the incident. It was also reported that when accused Ashwajit’s driver Sagar found the stranger helping Priya, he came back to check whether Priya was dead or alive. Sagar allegedly issued threats to the passerby, warning against involving the police in the matter. He then took Priya to a nearby hospital but absconded soon after Priya informed her family about the incident.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.