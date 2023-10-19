Home

Maharashtra

Pune Cop Becomes Millionaire Playing Online Game, Suspended; Faces Inquiry – Here’s Why

Pune Cop Becomes Millionaire Playing Online Game, Suspended; Faces Inquiry – Here’s Why

Pune Police sub-inspector Somnath Jhende won 1.5 crore playing Dream 11, has been suspended over tarnishing the image of the police department.

Pune Cop Becomes Millionaire Playing Online Game. | Photo: Twitter

Pune: A Pune Police Sub-Inspector made headlines when he became a millionaire by winning Rs 1.5 crore in the online game Dream11. However, his joy turned to sorrow when the Pune Police took action and suspended him on charges of misconduct and tarnishing the image of the police department. Sub-Inspector Somnath Jhende’s dream came true when he won a substantial amount in the prominent online game Dream11. This news quickly spread across the country, leading to action by the police department.

Trending Now

Pune Cop Becomes Millionaire Playing Dream11: The Investigation

During the investigation, it was revealed that the sub-inspector had played the game without obtaining permission and had spoken to the media and given interviews while wearing his police uniform. As a result, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police suspended him from his duties.

You may like to read

Pune Cop Becomes Millionaire Playing Dream11: Reminder For Every Cop

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Swapna Gore, who was also involved in the probe, the action will serve as a reminder to all police personnel that they should avoid playing online games.

“After the investigation, it was found that he played the Dream11 game without permission, leading to his suspension. This serves as a reminder to other police personnel that they should refrain from playing online games in a similar manner, as they too could face disciplinary action,” Gore stated.

Now, Jhende has to present his statement in the departmental probe against him, police stated.

Pune Cop Becomes Millionaire Playing Dream11: Here’s How The Cop Will Use The Money

However, the cop stated that he would use the prizemoney to pay off his home loans and rest amount will be invested in fixed deposits and the interest will be used for children’s education.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES