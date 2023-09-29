Home

Maharashtra

Son Died , Please Don’t Play DJ’: Grieving Pune Family Beaten By Revellers For Objecting Loud Music During Ganpati Visarjan

Son Died , Please Don’t Play DJ’: Grieving Pune Family Beaten By Revellers For Objecting Loud Music During Ganpati Visarjan

Pune resident Sunil Shinde said the men came to his house few days ago and informed him about setting up a DJ outside his home for Ganesh Visarjan prayers.

Devotees carry the idols of Lord Ganesha to be immersed at Versova beach during the procession on the culmination of the 10 day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Pune: A family in Maharashtra’s Pune mourning the demise of their recently departed son, was allegedly thrashed by revellers after they requested them not to play loud music in front of their house during the Ganpati idol immersion procession.

Trending Now

According to the police, the incident took place in Ganesh Nagar near Somathane Phata in Pimpri Chinchwad of Pune on Sunday when Sunil Prabhakar Shinde and his family, who are mourning their son’s demise, objected to loud music from speakers outside their house during the Ganpati idol procession.

You may like to read

In his complaint to the police, Sunil Shinde said the men came to his house few days ago and informed him about setting up a DJ outside his home for Ganesh Visarjan prayers. Shinde said he requested not to do so as the family was grieving the recent demise of his son, to which the accused had agreed.

However, the men went back on their word and played loud music in front of his house and when Shinde objected to the same, they thrashed him and other members of the family after immersing the Ganesh idol.

“All 21 persons have been arrested in connection with the assault. Complainant Sunil Shinde’s son had died recently. When the immersion processed passed by their home, he asked them not to play loud music as the family was grieving,” police said.

The accused men have been identified as- Sunil Rajput, Mukesh Rajput, Ravi Rajput, Sunny Rajput, Praveen Rajput, Akshay Kakade, Atul Rajput, Krishna Kharate, Ravi Rajput, Sandeep Rajput, Vishal Rajput, Santosh Rajput, Vilas Rajput, Anil Rajput, Karsan Rajput, Deepak Rajput, Akash Rajput , Kaluram Rajput, Vasant Rajput, Amit Rajput and Ramesh Rajput.

In his complaint, Shinde said the mob thrashed him, as well as his mother, father, brother and even the family driver.

“The accused, while returning after immersing the idol, attacked them with iron rods, sticks and sharp weapons. Shinde, some of his family members and their driver sustained serious injuries,” an official from the Talegaon Dabhade police station official told news agency PTI.

The 21 accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act for attempt to murder, rioting and other offences, he informed.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES