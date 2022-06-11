Mumbai: The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai and other nearby areas on Saturday. Apart from Mumbai, southwest monsoon has also arrived in Konkan, some parts of Madhya Maharashtra. “Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Mumbai during next 3-4 hours,” IMD Mumbai said.Also Read - 35-Year-Old Man Forcefully Attempts To Kiss A Woman Commuter At Khar Station In Mumbai, Arrested

On June 10, Mumbai received the heaviest pre-monsoon showers of the season. The southern part of Mumbai received moderate to heavy rainfall. Earlier, officials in the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional forecasting centre in Mumbai said that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to progress further north over the next two days, covering more parts of the state, including southern Madhya Maharashtra.

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into Mumbai today 11th June 2022 pic.twitter.com/46inW7wYft — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 11, 2022



Meanwhile, the IMD also warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm) in Arunachal Pradesh on June 10-11, and Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days.