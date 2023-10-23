Home

Sprinkler System, Anti-Smog Machines: Mumbai Implements Strict Measures to Control Air Pollution

On Monday, the AQI in Mumbai remained at 173, also categorised an ‘unhealthy’. The main pollutant was identified as PM2.5 by IQ Air.

Anti-smog vehicles spray water on the road to reduce pollution on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai: After the air quality deteriorated to unhealthy category in Mumba, the BMC implemented several strict measures to control air pollution. Notably, Mumbai has been reeling under poor air quality, registering an AQI that is worse than national capital Delhi. On Monday, the AQI in Mumbai remained at 173, also categorised an ‘unhealthy’. The main pollutant was identified as PM2.5 by IQ Air.

BMC’s anti-air pollution measures include:

-Installation of sprinkler system within 15 days in construction sites, and anti-smog machines within 30 days

-Compulsory 35 ft iron sheet enclosures on all construction sites made mandatory

-Construction sites to install independent air quality measuring devices and monitor them

Mist-spraying Machines Deployed in Key Areas

The BMC on Sunday deployed vehicle-mounted mist spraying machines, also known as anti-smog guns, at eight locations to control dust.

The BMC deployed anti-smog guns at Worli Sea Face, Haji Ali, Pedder Road, Girgaum Chowpatty, Nariman Point, Fashion Street, Badhwar Park and World Trade Center.

As the air quality deteriorated in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned that it would stop construction anywhere, may it be a private site or a government project, if dust and pollution control measures are not being taken.

Air Quality in ‘Moderate’ Category

The air quality in Mumbai on Tuesday last week was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category with an air quality index of 115. Earlier this month, Mumbai was recording air quality under the ‘good category’.

However, the city witnessed a rise in the heat with an average daily maximum temperature ranging from 32 to 34 degrees for a week resulting in air quality slipping to the moderate category.

The Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. There are six AQI categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).

According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 are considered “good”, 51 and 100 are “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 are “moderate”, 201 and 300 are “poor”, 301 and 400 are “very poor”, and 401 and 450 are “severe” and “severe+” when AQI exceeds 450.

