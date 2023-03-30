Home

Maharashtra

Stones Pelted, Vehicles Set Ablaze in Violent Clash Outside Ram Temple in Maharashtra’s Kiradpura

Stones Pelted, Vehicles Set Ablaze in Violent Clash Outside Ram Temple in Maharashtra’s Kiradpura

Police used force to disperse the people and brought the situation under control.

Police said around 500-600 people were involved in the attack and are yet to be identified.

Mumbai: Stones were pelted and some private and police vehicles were set on fire in a violent clash that broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Kiradpura area in Maharashtra on Wednesday night. Police used force to disperse the people and brought the situation under control. The clash broke out on the intervening night of March 29 and 30.

Strict Action to be Taken Against Miscreants

Giving details, Nikhil Gupta, CP, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said police will take strict action against the miscreants.

You may like to read

Maharashtra | A clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpura area Stones were pelted, some private & police vehicles were set on fire. Police used force to disperse the people and now the situation is peaceful. Police will take strict action… pic.twitter.com/u9qa5XYyPk — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

As per the reports, the violent clash broke out due to a ‘rumour’ regarding damage to the Ram temple in the area.

The confrontation between two groups started after some devotees came out of the Ram temple in the area, said Union Minister Bhagwat Karad. He added that 7 to 8 police teams have been formed to nab those involved in the incident.

AIMIM’s National Corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin said there was no harm to the temple as opposed to ‘some false news was spread that some miscreants had attacked the temple’.

Exact Cause Not Known Yet

Even as the exact cause of the clash is not clear yet, reports suggest that some communally charged slogans led to a brawl between the two groups.

In the incident, a police team was attacked and several of their vehicles were set on fire. A heavy police force has been called in to prevent a communal escalation, especially because of Ram Navami and the month of Ramzan.

Police said around 500-600 people were involved in the attack and are yet to be identified and added that the urnt vehicles have been removed and no arrest has been made yet.

Operation Underway to Arrest Culprits

In the meantime, videos circulating on social media showed local MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, state BJP minister Atul Save, and others making efforts to ensure peace in the area.

“It started after some youths clashed. A combing operation is underway to detain them. The mob incident went on for almost an hour. Around six to seven vehicles were damaged,” Gupta told news agency PTI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.