Stray Dogs Outside Mumbai Airport Get Aadhaar Card With QR Code; Here’s Why

The Aadhaar card, which is equipped with a QR code, of the stray dogs contains information about the canine's vaccination, sterilisation status and medical record.

Named Aadhaar cards, these identification tags were clipped around the neck of the canines. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A group of 20 stray dogs outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai were given identification cards. Named Aadhaar cards, these identification tags were clipped around the neck of the canines.

The Aadhaar card, which is equipped with a QR code, of the stray dogs contains information about the canine’s vaccination, sterilisation status and medical record. This has been done to ensure the safety of the stray dogs and they can be tracked in case they get lost.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had also vaccinated the dogs outside terminal 1 of the Mumbai airport.

Akshay Ridlan, an engineer from Sion, is the brains behind the campaign. Led by Ridhan, his team made sure to vaccinate all the stray dogs and feed them. The initiative, which has been named ‘pawfriend.in’, aims to create a database of stray dogs in Mumbai to facilitate better care.

Earlier, the first-of-its-kind “Yard Guards Project” was launched in Navi Mumbai to highlight the potential of Indian street dogs as functional security guards. Spearheaded by canine expert Garima Tomar, and executed by behaviorist Calvin Godinho, this noble initiative aims to train a pack of rescued indie dogs to patrol a stockyard, bark at anything strange, and alert the resident security guards at the property to take necessary action.

The Yard Guard team is comprised of four exceptional dogs who were meticulously selected from a pool of 40 candidates, on the basis of their innate protective instincts, adaptability, and temperament. The selected dogs were then gradually shifted to the yard where they have been housed in spacious, individualised kennels. From expert approved diet to regular health checks, bi-weekly grooming routines, daily play time and more – the team has taken all steps to ensure high quality of life for the dogs.

Shobhit Mohanty, Founder and CEO, thePack.in said, “All the Yard Guards underwent behavior and health assessments, before gradually transitioning to the Tara Chand’s yard. To ensure the dog’s well-being, we have implemented several comprehensive care protocols. Meet the dedicated yard guards: Milo, Tammy, Frodo, and Luna. These rescued Indies play a vital role in enhancing security at the yard while also serving as loving companions to the on-ground staff. Our initiative is a tiny step in changing the narrative around street dogs – how they are not a menace and in fact, can add value to our communities. It shows us the path away from today’s ongoing conflicts, towards living in harmony with our community dogs.”

