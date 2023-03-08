Home

Student From DY Patil Engineering College Drowns While Taking Bath In River After Playing Holi In Pune

The deceased has been identified as Jaydeep Purushottam Patil (21) from Jalgaon district. Patil was a third-year student of the Computer Engineer course in DY Patil Engineering College in Ambi near Talegaon.

Pune: A 21-year-old engineering student drowned in a river on Tuesday after he and his friends entered the water body following Holi celebrations in Maharashtra’s Pune district. Jalgaon resident Jaideep Patil, a third-year student at D Y Patil Engineering College at Varale in Talegaon Dabhade, and 10 other friends went to the nearby Indrayani river to wash off colours after celebrating the festival, the official said.

At around 12: 30 pm, all the students (a group of 11 students) aged between 20 and 22 years, had gone to take bath in the Indrayani river at Varale after playing Holi. However, while bathing, two students were swept away in the strong currents of the water. However, one of the students somehow managed to save himself but Patil drowned in the river.

“While his friends remained near the river bank, Patil ventured deep into the water and lost his balance. His friends raised an alarm following which a rescue operation was launched. His body was fished out around 2.30 pm,” said an official from Talegaon MIDC police station.

On being informed by locals, three teams of Talegaon MIDC police, local Vanyajiv Rakshak Mandal and fire brigade reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The rescue teams recovered the body.

In another drowning incident, a 30-year-old man lost his life in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai’s Juhu beach.

In another drowning incident, a 30-year-old man lost his life in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai's Juhu beach.