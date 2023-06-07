Home

Mumbai: An 18-year-old college student was allegedly raped and murdered in her hostel room in south Mumbai while a security guard, who is an accused in the case, was found dead on railway tracks near the hostel, police said on Wednesday.

The Marine Drive police, who got information about the crime around 5 pm on Tuesday, said that the incident of rape and murder seemed to have taken place between 11.30 pm on Monday and 4 am on Tuesday as the accused identified as Om Prakash Kanojia died by jumping in front of a running train around 4.50 am.

The police were alerted after the woman became untraceable, with her fourth-floor hostel room in Charni Road area locked from outside. According to primary information, the girl last spoke to her friend in the hostel around 11.30 pm on Monday after which she went to sleep. Since she was nowhere to be seen the next day following which the hostel staff and other girls started looking for her in the afternoon.

The police forced open the door and found the girl’s body naked with injury marks on her neck and private parts. She was found dead with a ‘dupatta’ around her neck. It is alleged that the girl was raped before she was murdered. Police have sent the body for postmortem. Police are waiting for the autopsy report.

The victim was the student of a government polytechnic college in suburban Bandra, he said.

After reaching the spot, the police along with a team of forensic and fingerprint experts started a probe into the incident.

During the investigation, it came to light that the hostel’s security guard, who was a suspect in the case, was found dead on the railway tracks near Charni Road railway station on Tuesday morning, the official said.

The accused hails from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh and stays with his family in Colaba.

Based on a complaint by the student’s cousin and circumstantial evidence, an FIR was registered against the security guard under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape), the official said.

A probe was on into the case, he said, adding the post-mortem report was awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

