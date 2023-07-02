Home

Supporting Development, Rapid Progress Under PM Modi’s Leadership: Ajit Pawar Explains Shock NCP Split, Joining Shinde-Led Govt

Earlier today, Ajit Pawar, along with eight other leaders of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, split from party ranks and joined the Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar with state cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel during a press conference, in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)

Mumbai: Newly sworn-in Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday attributed his shock decision to engineer a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ranks and joining the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led NDA government in the state to the rapid progress witnessed in the country during the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, adding that he felt that they should support India’s development.

“Today, we have decided to support the Maharashtra government and took oath as ministers. There will be a discussion on the portfolios later. Considering all aspects at the national level, we thought that we should support development,” Ajit Pawar said at a presser, according to news agency ANI.

Country progressing under PM Modi’s leadership

Justifying his shocking decision to join the NDA government in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar said the country has progressed under PM Modi’s leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decision was also influenced by their intention to fight the upcoming polls alongside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision,” said Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar was later sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister, while other rebel NCP leaders— Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif, Ramraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Bhaidas—took oath as ministers at the Raj Bhavan.

Pawar told reporters that some MLAs could not be contacted as they are out of the country but he spoke to all of them and they “agreed” with his decision.

“We have all the numbers, all MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward,” he added.

No split in NCP

Even though Ajit Pawar defected to the “enemy” side, he stressed that there was no split in the NCP ranks and maintained that they would contest all future polls under the party’s name and symbol.

Pawar claimed that all elected representatives of the NCP have supported his decision to join the Eknath Shinde government.

The NCP leader, who now shares the Deputy CM portfolio with Devendra Fadnavis, defended his decision to share power with the BJP, saying “If we can go with the Shiv Sena, then we can go with the BJP as well. The same thing happened in Nagaland as well.”

“Overall and comprehensive development was taken into account. We have a vast experience of the administration, we can utilise it for the good,” Pawar said, according to a PTI report, adding that the cabinet portfolios will be announced in a couple of days.

(With inputs from agencies)

