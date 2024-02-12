Home

Maharashtra

Supreme Court Defers Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena’s Plea Against Maharashtra Speaker’s Decision

Supreme Court Defers Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena’s Plea Against Maharashtra Speaker’s Decision

The petition challenges the order of Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar on the dismissal of disqualification pleas against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction’s MLAs.

Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena’s Plea: The hearing of a petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena was on Monday deferred by the Supreme Court. The petition challenges the order of Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar on the dismissal of disqualification pleas against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction’s MLAs.

Trending Now

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra could not take up the matter today due to paucity of time hence the bench indicated that it may likely list the matter for hearing on Friday.

You may like to read

Last month, the Supreme Court issued notice to Eknath Shinde and 38 MLAs of his group on Sunil Prabhu’s (Thackeray faction) plea challenging the Speaker’s order.

Shinde group had approached the Bombay High Court challenging the refusal of the Speaker to disqualify the Uddhav Thackeray group and the High Court issued notice on the Shinde group’s petition.

In the SC, along with the Maharashtra Speaker’s decision not to disqualify Shinde and his group, the Thackeray faction also challenged the order of the Speaker to recognise the Shinde faction as the ‘real Shiv Sena’ after its split in June 2022.

The Speaker’s decision came on January 10, nearly two years after Thackeray’s camp moved disqualification petitions against Shinde and his supporting legislators under the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection law) of the Constitution.

Approaching the apex court against the Maharashtra Speaker Narwekar’s decision dismissing the disqualification petitions against Shinde and 38 “rebel” Shiv Sena legislators, the Thackeray faction said the decision was a “colourable” exercise of power based on “extraneous and irrelevant” considerations.

Earlier, the top court had asked the Speaker to decide expeditiously the disqualification petitions pending before him.

The disqualification petitions against the rebel MLAs were filed by Sunil Prabhu, the Shiv Sena party Whip appointed by Uddhav Thackeray, on 23 June 2022, after the MLAs revolted against Thackeray.

In May last year, a five-judge Constitution bench had held that it could not disqualify the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government and reinstate Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minster because the latter had chosen to resign instead of facing a test of strength in the Assembly.

In August 2022, the top court’s three-judge bench referred to a five-judge Constitution bench for the issues involved in the petition filed by rival groups of Shiv Sena about the Maharashtra political crisis.

On June 29, 2022, the top court gave a go-ahead to the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on June 30. It had refused to stay the Maharashtra Governor’s direction to the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30.

After the apex court’s order, Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as the Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde was later sworn in as the Chief Minister.

On Saturday, 10 February, it was reported that the plea filed by the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (UBT faction) faction in the Supreme Court about the “real Shiv Sena” in the state will be taken up by the apex court on Monday, 12 February.

The causelist published on the website of the SC said that a bench presided over by CJI DY Chandrachud and comprising of Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will resume hearing on February 12.

Earlier, on 22 January, the top court issued notice on a plea filed by Shiv Sena UBT leader Sunil Prabhu and called for the response of CM Shinde and 38 other MLAs within a period of two weeks.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.