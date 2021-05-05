New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the plea demanding reservation for the Maratha community in Maharashtra and observed that there cannot be more than 50 per cent reservation for the community. The Supreme Court pronounced in its judgement that people from the Maratha community cannot be declared as educationally and socially backward community to bring them within the reserved category. Also Read - Centre Faces Tough Question as Pressure Mounts to Impose Full Lockdown in India to Beat COVID Surge

A five-judge Constitution bench was hearing petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra law that grants reservation to the Maratha community in academic admissions and government jobs.

Justice Bhushan, reading out the judgment said, we do not find any reason in revisiting the 1992 Indira Sawhney judgment. "There is no valid ground…no exceptional circumstances to exceed 50 per cent cap on quotas set by Mandal judgement by granting reservation to Marathas," the bench observed.

Justice Bhushan said that with respect to Article 342-A, the court has unanimously upheld the Constitutional Amendment and it does not violate any Constitutional provision and therefore dismissed the writ petition challenging the Maratha Reservation.