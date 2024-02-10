Home

Supreme Court To Hear Uddhav Thackeray Faction’s Plea Against ​​Maharashtra Speaker’s Ruling On Monday

The UBT faction has challenged the ruling of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar which had held that the present Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his camp constitute the "real" Shiv Sena. (File)

Shiv Sena Issue: A plea filed by the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (UBT faction) faction in the Supreme Court about the “real Shiv Sena” in the state, will be taken up by the apex court on Monday, 12 February.

The UBT faction has challenged the ruling of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar which had held that the present Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his camp constitute the “real” Shiv Sena.

The causelist published on the website of the SC says that a bench presided over by CJI DY Chandrachud and comprising of Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will resume hearing on February 12.

Earlier, on 22 January, the top court issued notice on a plea filed by Shiv Sena UBT leader Sunil Prabhu and called for the response of CM Shinde and 38 other MLAs within a period of two weeks.

The Shiv Sena faction led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray has petitioned the Supreme Court questioning the January 10 decision passed by Rahul Narwekar holding that the group led by CM Shinde was the real “Shiv Sena” as it commanded a majority in the legislature and also in the party’s National Executive.

The petition also challenges the dismissal of the disqualification petitions filed against CM Eknath Shinde and other MLAs of his faction.

“We will list it,” CJI Chandrachud recently told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of the Thackeray-led faction and mentioned the matter for listing.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on 10 January declared that the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena was the “real Shiv Sena” when the party split into two rival factions in June 2022. Narwekar also held that Uddhav Thackeray had no power to remove Shinde from the party as per the Shiv Sena’s 1999 constitution.

Reading out his ruling on disqualification petitions filed by the Shinde-led Sena and the rival faction led by Uddhav Thackeray against each other’s MLAs, Narwekar also said that Sunil Prabhu of the Sena (UBT) ceased to be the whip from June 21, 2022, and Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde group became the authorised whip.

In December last year, the Supreme Court had directed the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker to deliver his judgment on disqualification petitions filed by Shiv Sena factions of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray by 10 January.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.