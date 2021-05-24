Palghar: In an unfortunate incident, a nasal swab broke inside a woman’s nose and remained stuck during the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. The incident left the woman’s relatives irked, following which they abused the paramedical staff and also hit a doctor who arrived at the spot, said police. Also Read - Viral Video: Madurai Couple Gets Married on Plane to Avoid Covid Restrictions

Soon after the incident, police were informed and several people including the relatives were booked in Virar area of the district on Sunday were booked for allegedly assaulting the doctor of a private hospital after their kin faced discomfort while being subjected to an RT-PCR test, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, and the official said the woman's kin have been charged under various IPC sections but have not been arrested.