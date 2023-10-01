Home

Maharashtra

Swiss Holiday On Taxpayers Money: Aaditya Thackeray Slams Fadnavis, Shinde Over Foreign Trips

Aaditya Thackeray questioned and sought the cancellation of the tour of Maharashtra Industries Minister to the United Kingdom, Germany, and Davos in Switzerland.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray addresses a press conference, in Mumbai, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Aaditya Thackeray Targets State Ministers: Aaditya Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA from Worli (Mumbai City) on Sunday questioned and sought the cancellation of the tour of Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant to the United Kingdom, Germany, and Davos in Switzerland from October 3. Taking to X, Thackeray accused the minister of taking a “holiday on the money of taxpayers”. He Xed, “Who are the participants in the so-called round table conference you will attend in London and Munich? When there’s absolutely nothing from WEF currently in Davos, Switzerland, what ‘inspection tour’ will you be carrying out? Is it to do with traffic management there? Are you the guardian minister of Davos?”

Davos Inspection Visit Pure Sham

The Davos ‘inspection visit’ is a pure sham since the World Economic Forum meeting there is in January, Thackeray said, adding that Samant must cancel his “Swiss holiday on taxpayers’ money”.

If so much money is available with the state government, then it should provide relief to farmers or speak about the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), said the former Cabinet Minister and leader of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Questions Devendra Fadnavis’s Japan Trip

Aaditya Thackeray had on Saturday slammed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his Japan trip. In the same vein, he asked for the cancellation of Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant’s trip to London and Davos next week. He alleged that the state ministers are spending public money for their holidays and there is no outcome for the state from the foreign trips.

Got Eknath Shinde’s and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s Trips Cancelled

Aaditya also highlighted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s similar foreign trips were cancelled after he objected and sought details of the same.

“Last week, the CM was to visit Germany and UK for a holiday, disguised as an official tour with a huge number of people shown as delegation. After I asked for details of the tour on social media, about investors that he would meet or the places he would visit, his office cancelled the tour within 30 minutes of my post,” said Aditya addressing a press conference organised at the Shiv Sena Bhavan on Saturday.

“Likewise, the past two days I have asked on social media about the irony of Speaker Rahul Narvekar visiting the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, while delaying and denying justice to Maharashtra’s parliamentary democratic principles. He had to cancel the tour,” he said.

Foreign trips are in fashion for illegal regime in Maharashtra.

Foreign Trips In Fashion For Illegal Regime In Maharashtra

“Foreign trips are in fashion for the illegal regime in Maharashtra. Spending public money and no outcomes for the state has been the norm for these holidays of ministers and officials in the Shinde-BJP regime. On asking questions, the ‘illegal’ CM and Speaker have cancelled their tours this week,” Aaditya posted on social media platform X.

Foreign trips are in fashion for illegal regime in Maharashtra.

He also cited a state Government Resolution (GR) that gave post-facto sanction to the trip saying that it stated that the entire cost of Fadnavis’s trip with half-a-dozen officials was to be paid by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) even though the five-day trip was organised on the invitation of the Consulate of Japan in Mumbai.

