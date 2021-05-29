New Delhi: Ship stuck near seashore under the impact of Cyclone Taukatae in Maharashtra’s Palghar has suffered oil leakage, reports news agency ANI. Fishermen claimed that ship has over 80,000 litre oil that has spread over the shore and affected coastal fishing. Also Read - Mumbai Students Heading to Foreign Universities to Get Vaccinated For Free | Check Dates, Centres & Requirements

Visuals show litres of oil pouring into the sea due to the leakage and a layer of liquid gold spreading over the water. Also Read - Maharashtra: 7 Dead, Several Trapped as Slabs Collapse in Thane's Ulhasnagar

(With inputs from ANI)