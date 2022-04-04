Mumbai: Just two days after the inauguration of two new lines of Mumbai Metro, services of the metro lines were affected on Monday morning due to a “technical error”. Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) said that a metro train was withdrawn from service at Magathane (station) due to a snag.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray Flags Off Two Metro Lines in Mumbai, Slams Opposition Over ‘Credit Tussle’

"Due to technical error, train at Magathane towards Aarey has been withdrawn from service. Commuters have been accommodated in the next train. Regret the inconvenience," the MMMOCL tweeted.

Maha Mumbai Metro Service Update | Due to technical error, train at Magathane towards Aarey has been withdrawn from service. Commuters have been accommodated in the next train. Regret the inconvenience.🙏 — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) April 4, 2022

Magathane and Aarey stations fall under the Metro 7 line which was inaugurated on Saturday on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, along with the 2A line by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Metro 7 line runs between Aarey and Dahisar stations and line 2A between Dhanukarwadi and Dahisar.

Addressing a press conference at MMRDA headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex last week, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner SVR Srinivas said the phase one of the two Metro lines will be opened for public use on the same day or next morning after inauguration of the 20.17-km-long corridors (their combined length), which have 18 stations. The Metro services will be operated between 6 am and 10 pm.

Srinivas said the trains to be deployed on the elevated corridors are designed for driverless operations along with communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling systems. However, during initial phases, the trains will be manned by operators or attendants, including a few female pilots.

“The system will be upgraded to unmanned train operation (UTO) in the future,” he said, adding though the sanctioned speed for the corridors is 80 kmph, initially the trains will be operated at 70 kmph.

The senior bureaucrat said that daily 150 services will be operated on these two lines with 11 rakes of six coaches each. Over 2,250 passengers can travel on a train at a time.

Srinivas said the minimum ticket for the Metro train ride is Rs 10, while the maximum is Rs 50 (rates will change after every 3km), but the monthly pass facility won’t be available initially on the new lines.

“Fares are reasonable,” the MMRDA commissioner said, adding cycles can be carried on the Metro trains, but charges for them have not been decided yet. He said the MMRDA has done multi-modal integration at the Metro stations and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking buses will be run as feeder services.

Highlighting that Line 2A and Line 7 have witnessed “negligible cost escalation”, Srinivas said they have targeted to complete phase two of the corridors by August 15. The financial capital got the new Metro corridors nearly eight years after the first line of the mass rapid transit system linking Varsova-Andheri-Ghatkopar was opened for commuters in June 2014.