Home

Maharashtra

Teen Girl Gives Birth After Watching YouTube Videos, Kills Baby Girl In Nagpur

Teen Girl Gives Birth After Watching YouTube Videos, Kills Baby Girl In Nagpur

A 15-year-old girl allegedly delivered a baby girl at her home in Maharashtra's Nagpur after watching YouTube videos and later killed the newborn.

Nagpur: A police official said the girl was sexually exploited by a man she got acquainted with on social media. (Photo: Pixabay)

Nagpur: A 15-year-old girl, an alleged victim of sexual exploitation, delivered a girl at her home in Nagpur city of Maharashtra after watching YouTube videos and killed the newborn, police said on Sunday.

A police official said the girl was sexually exploited by a man she got acquainted with on social media. “She hid her baby bump from her mother by telling her that she was having some health issues,” the official said.

You may like to read

To maintain secrecy, the girl, a resident of Ambazari area, hit upon the idea of home delivery and started watching YouTube videos. “On March 2, she gave birth to a girl at her home and immediately strangled the newborn to death. She hid the body in a box in her home,” the official added.

When her mother returned home, she questioned the girl about her health condition. “The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, following which she was taken to a hospital. The body of the newborn was sent for postmortem,” he said.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The charge of murder will be invoked after receiving a postmortem report, the official added. Further investigation is underway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.