Home

Maharashtra

Teen Scolded By Father For Eating Junk Food In Nagpur, Dies By Suicide

Teen Scolded By Father For Eating Junk Food In Nagpur, Dies By Suicide

In a shocking incident from Nagpur, a BBA student died by suicide after she was scolded by her father for eating junk food.

Representative Image

New Delhi: Cases of suicide have unfortunately been rising and a lot of teenagers and students have taken their life, in stress, peer pressure or performance pressure, to crack exams, etc. In a latest news development, a 19-year-old girl, died by suicide after she was scolded by her father for eating junk food. This incident has been reported in Nagpur, Maharashtra. A case of accidental death has been registered by the Nagpur Police and the woman has been identified as Bhumika Vinod Dhanwani. Know more about the case, as informed by the Police…

Girl Dies By Suicide After Father Scolds Her For Eating Junk Food

As mentioned earlier, a case of suicide has been reported from Nagpur where a girl claimed her life after her father reportedly scolded her for eating junk food. A 19-year-old female student of Bachelor of Business Administration died by suicide at home in Maharashtra’s Nagpur after being scolded by father for eating junk food, police said today. The woman, Bhumika Vinod Dhanwani, resided in Sindhi Colony area of the city, they said.

Nagpur Police Official Reveals Details

“Bhumika was a student of BBA and had a thyroid problem. Upset over her father scolding her for eating junk food, she hanged herself in the kitchen using a long cloth,” an official of Pratap Nagar police station said. “Her family members found her hanging this morning, following which she was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared dead,” he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

(Inputs from PTI)

DISCLAIMER

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.