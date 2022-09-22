Thane: In a tragic incident, four people were killed after portion of a five-storey building collapsed in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Thursday, reported news agency PTI quoting authorities on Thursday. Some other persons were feared trapped in the debris, Ulhasnagar tehsildar (revenue officer) Komal Thakur said. Rescue and relief operations were underway, she said.Also Read - Maharashtra: 25 Shops in Thane Develop Cracks After Nearby Road Caves In

A slab of the third storey of the building located in Ulhasnagar camp 5 collapsed around 11.30 am, the official said, adding the structure having 30 flats was illegal and had already been served a notice. Five families were still staying in the building, she said.

After getting information about the incident, local firemen, disaster management team, police, revenue and civic officials rushed to the site and started rescue and relief operations, the official said.

The four deceased included two women. They were identified as Sagar Occhani (19), Priya Dhanvani (24), Renu Dholandas Dhanvani (54) and Dholandas Dhanvani (58), the official said.

(With PTI inputs)