6 Dead As Construction Lift Crashes From 40th Floor Of Thane High-Rise | Watch

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Thane, Maharashtra: At least six labourers were killed and another injured when a construction lift came crashing down from the 40th floor of an under-construction skyscraper in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Sunday evening.

According to officials, a construction lift in an under-construction 40-storey building in Balkum area of Thane city, collapsed today evening, killing six workers and leaving another seriously injured.

Yasin Tadvi, who heads the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, said it was a construction lift and not the regular elevator which came crashing down from the 40th storey and landed at P3 (three levels underground in the parking area), news agency PTI reported.

Visuals of the deadly mishap doing the rounds on social media platforms showed the collapsed lift inside the building as rescue workers and police officials surround the site of the accident.

A tragic accident took place in Thane, Maharashtra on Sunday evening.

7 people died and some were injured after the lift of a 40-storey high building collapsed in Balkum area of Thane. #Thane #PAKvIND #BHAvsPAK #earthquake #ViratKohli #accident #G20Bharat2023 pic.twitter.com/mwEVnov1VK — Bhupendra Singh Negi (@BhupendraNegi08) September 10, 2023

The building is located off the Ghodbunder Road, he said.

Tadvi said that prima facie, it appears that one of the supporting cables of the construction lift snapped, leading to the tragic mishap which occurred at around 5:30 pm on Sunday.

Upon receiving the information, a team of Regional Disaster Management Cell and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out the workers from the basement parking, the official said.

“It was immediately not clear how the lift cable malfunctioned,” Tadvi added.

The deceased labourers have been identified as Mahendra Choupal (32), Rupesh Kumar Das (21), Harun Sheikh (47), Mithlesh (35), and Karidas (38). Another deceased is unidentified, officials said.

The circumstances and the cause of the malfunction is being investigated, they said, adding that more details are awaited.

