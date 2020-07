Thane containment zones: Thane has been witnessing a spike in Coronavirus cases. Two days ago, the authorities had extended the lockdown in existing and new containment zones in Thane district till July 31. As many as 1,678 new coronavirus positive cases were recorded in the district as of Sunday, pushing its overall count to 67,605, an official said. Its fatality count is over 1,892. Also Read - The Irony! Maharashtra Farmers Spill Gallons of Milk on Streets to Protest Against Low Prices, Netizens Appalled by Food Waste

In the wake of rising cases, some more areas in Thane have been sealed. Check the list of newly-sealed places below: Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: Shutdown Extended in Select Areas of Thane District Till July 31 | Check List Here

Lokmanya Nagar: Also Read - Maharashtra COVID Update: For First Time, Number of Cases Crosses 9,000-mark Within 24 Hours, Total Tally Over 3 Lakh

Lokmanya Nagar Part

Indira Nagar Part

Hanuman Nagar

Sawarnagar part

Kalwa:

Shivaji Nagar

Surrounded areas of Govandi Maidan

Vitawa

Mumbra:

Amrut Nagar part

Mahavir Nagar and Shailesh Nagar

Santosh Nagar

Uthalsar:

Azad Nagar

Rabodi Part

Vartak Nagar:

Laxmi- Chirag Nagar

Wagle:

Kisan Nagar Part

Ambika Nagar- 2 Part

Ram Nagar Part

Ratnabai compund, Kisan Nagar

Shanti Nagar Part

Shivaji Nagar, Kisan Nagar- 1 Part

Wagle Estate, Padwal Nagar Part