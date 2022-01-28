Thane: The fire that broke out at a furniture godown at Sumaras Chamunda Complex in Bhiwandi area in Thane has now spread to 3 more godowns, news agency ANI reported. According to Bhiwandi Fire Department, four fire engines were rushed to the spot and no casualties have been reported so far.Also Read - Hawker Attacks Woman Civic Official With Knife During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Thane

According to reports, The blaze erupted around 1.40am in the shop located at Chamunda complex on old Bhiwandi road, near Kasheli creek. Also Read - Bhiwandi: 4 charred to death, 2 injured in factory fire in Harihar compound

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the firemen from Thane’s Balkum fire brigade rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the fire. Also Read - Bhiwandi fire: Three building owners booked

More details awaited.