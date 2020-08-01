New Delhi: The Thane district administration has extended lockdown in the containment zones till August 31. Also Read - When Will Mumbai Locals Resume Normal Operations? I am Not Donald Trump, Says Uddhav Thackeray

In a video address, district collector Rajesh Narvekar said concessions granted to the non-containment zones and the state government's guidelines will be applicable to Thane rural, municipal council and Nagar Panchayat limits.

Containment zones identified by civic authorities of various towns and cities in Thane district will remain in lockdown till August 31, the collector said.

As many as 132 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Majiwada-Manpada locality of Thane city on Friday, deputy commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation Sandeep Malavi said.

Of these, at least 86 cases were detected from a construction site of a housing complex

The Maharashtra government overall has extended the lockdown in the state till August 31, notwithstanding the unlock 3 guidelines released by the Centre.

While the state government has released a detailed guideline of what can open, like malls and restaurants, the district administrations are modifying those guidelines. Thane administration has clarified that the containment zones will be under strict lockdown till August 31.

(With PTI Inputs)