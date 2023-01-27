Home

Thane Man Dies by Jumping in Front of a Local Train; Blames Former Colleagues, Money Lenders in Suicide Note, Video Clip

Thane: A 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a suburban train in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night between Ambernath and Badlapur stations on Central Railway’s main line, the official added

“The man was identified as Girish Nandlal Chube. A note found from the spot has named some people due to which he had to take this extreme step,” Kalyan Railway police station senior inspector Mukesh Dhage said.

Police sources said the deceased has also made a clip in which he has narrated that he lost his job after two colleagues complained to the firm’s owner.

He said he had to take Rs 1 lakh from some people as he was out of a job and these lenders were harassing him, these sources said. These persons and two colleagues have been named in the video clip, which has gone viral on social media. No one has been arrested in this case, he added.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

Samaritans Mumbai

It is a helpline providing emotional support for those who are stressed, distressed, depressed, or suicidal.

Call us on +91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530 (Daily 5 PM to 8 PM)

Email: talk2samaritans@gmail.com

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)