Thane Minor Boy Takes Out Parents’ New Car For Joy Ride, Gets Killed Along With Friend In Crash

Thane: A 17-year-old boy and his friend were killed in an accident in Maharashtra’s Thane district after they went for a drive in a car gifted recently to the boy’s parents. The two teenagers had an accident when the car crashed into a tree on Tuesday night on Ulhasnagar-Ambernath road. The younger teen, Manav Tharwani (17), was at the wheel, the police said, adding that he had gone for a late-night drive with his friend Kushal Thawani (18). Manav’s parents have claimed that they were not aware that their son had taken the car.

Locals who called up the police and helped extricate the two from the vehicle said both were badly injured. They were taken to Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar, where both were declared ‘brought dead’.

According to a report in TOI, Manav’s elder sister, who is married, had recently gifted the car to their parents. Manav, a class 11 student, had learnt to drive and used to get behind the wheel, especially when he went out with his friends without informing his parents, claims some relatives.

Road accidents in India

Recently, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) emphasized that efforts by all are necessary to reduce road accidents by 50 percent before the end of 2025.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data from 2021, driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol contributed to 1.9% of deaths from accidents. Further, nearly 90% of deaths on the road were due to speeding, overtaking, and dangerous driving.

During the year 2021, a total number of 4,12,432 road accidents have been reported in the country,

claiming 1,53,972 lives and causing injuries to 3,84,448 persons. Unfortunately, the worst affected age

group in Road accidents is 18-45 years, which accounts for about 67 percent of total accidental deaths.

