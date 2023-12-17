Home

Priya Singh Case: SIT Arrests Maha Bureaucrat’s Son Who Mowed Down Influencer Girlfriend

Priya Singh, a social media influencer from Thane, has alleged that her boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad tried to run her over with his car.

Priya Singh Case: A special investigation team (SIT) of the Thane Police on Sunday arrested Ashwajit Gaikwad, who is accused of running over his girlfriend Priya Singh with his car, grievously injuring the 26-year-old Instagram influencer.

Ashwajit is the son of prominent Maharashtra bureaucrat Anil Gaikwad, the Managing Director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

“Thane Police SIT has arrested the main accused Ashwajit Gaikwad and his two associates Romil Patil and Sagar Shedge,” news agency ANI reported. It said the SUV car– a Land Rover Defender– allegedly used to mow down Priya, has also been seized by the SIT sleuths.

Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Mahesh Patil identified the three as Ashwajit Gaikwad, Romil Patel and Sagar Shedge.

“The three were held at 8:50pm. A Mahindra Scorpio and a Landrover that were allegedly used in the incident have been seized. Kasarwadavali police is probing further,” Patil said on his message to the media.

What happened with Priya Singh?

Priya Singh, a social media influencer from Thane, shared a post on her Instagram page stating that on December 11, her boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad had invited her to meet him and allegedly ordered his driver to run her over with his car.

In a post on her Instagram page, Priya wrote: “I had a four-and-a-half-year relationship with my boyfriend. We were completely in love with each other. I did not know earlier that he was married. Later, when I came to know he told me that they (his wife and him) were not together anymore, they had separated. He said that he wanted to marry me. I was staying with him for a long time.”

“When I went to meet him that night, he was with his wife. I was in shock when I went to talk to him, he got aggressive. We had a fight,” she said.

She claimed when she tried to take her belongings from the accused’s car, the driver tried to mow her down, leaving her with serious injuries.

“Three bones in my right leg are broken, it has been operated on. From my left shoulder to my hips I’ve deep injuries…I cannot move my body. Four days ago I went to file an FIR, the day all this happened. But no action was taken. Today, when I posted on the social media, the police have supported me today,” the Instagram model said.

SIT probes case

Following her complaint, the Thane Police police registered a case under relevant sections of the law and formed an SIT to probe the case.

“An offence has been registered under section 279, 338, 323, 504, 34 IPC. A primary investigation has been done by the local police officers… Today an SIT has been formed… We are investigating and inquiring all the witnesses… We have recorded 3 statements till now,” DCP Zone 5 Amarsingh Jadhav had said earlier on Sunday.

‘Cops came, asked me to sign something’

On Sunday, Priya Singh claimed that police personnel visited her on Saturday night and compelled her to “sign something” which she refused. The Thane-based influencer who is receiving medical attention at a city hospital for her injuries, also appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for justice.

“Last night some policemen came. They were trying to force me to sign something. I refused. Because I did not have a lawyer. Neither did anyone from my family. They were forcing me, saying that whatever will happen tomorrow, sign now. When I did not sign, they got angry and went away,” Priya said on Sunday, according to news agency ANI.

#WATCH On accused Ashwajit Anil Gaikwad allegedly running his car over his girlfriend | Victim Priya Singh says, "Last night some policemen came. They were trying to force me to sign something. I refused. Because I did not have a lawyer. Neither did anyone from my family. They… https://t.co/ynzYNd5JDG pic.twitter.com/0URTT5udUk — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

“I have great faith in the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. I just want justice,” she said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.