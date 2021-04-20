Thane: With the addition of 5,007 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 4,21,388, an official said. These new cases were reported on Monday, he said. As 40 patients succumbed to the infection, the death toll in the district rose to 6,982. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.66 per cent, he added. The number of active cases and recovered patients was not provided by the district administration. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 68,795, while the death toll has reached 1,348, another official said. Also Read - Lockdown in Karnataka Amid Rising COVID Cases? Yediyurappa Govt to Take Final Decision Today

Amid the crisis, around 30 inmates from Aadharwadi jail in Kalyan also tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, who were shifted to Thane civil hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, civic and private hospitals were dealing with a rush of patients whose number is increasing day by day. In addition, hospitals’ oxygen supply has also been depleting, leading to people running from pillar to post to get oxygen cylinders for their family and relatives. Also Read - LANCET Research Establishes, Coronavirus Is Airborne | Latest Video

Maharashtra added 58,924 cases and 351 fatalities on Monday, pushing the total caseload to 38.9 lakh and death toll to 60,824. The Maharashtra government has announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from April 5 to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases. Also Read - Is He 45+Years Old? Pic of Devendra Fadnavis' 23-Yr-Old Nephew Taking Covid Vaccine Goes Viral, Twitter Enraged

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise unabted in the state, the Uddhav Thackeray government will hold a cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon to review the implementation of ‘Break the Chain’ restrictions and also the present status of the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that the government might take a final call on enforcing complete lockdown in the state, as Covid-19 cases and fatalities continue to soar.

According to the The Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan are among the 10 states that account for 78.58 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in a day.