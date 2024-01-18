Home

Thane to Face Water Supply Disruption From Friday: Check Timing, List of Affected Areas

Thane Water Supply Disruption: The Thane Municipal Corporation said the water supply disruption will be reported from 9 AM on January 19 to 9 AM on January 20 and the areas that will be affected include Ghodbunder Road, Vartak Nagar, Lokmanyanagar.

Thane: The city of Thane will face water supply disruption for 24 hours starting from Friday. The water cut is mainly due to maintenance and repair work followed by other works. Sayign that a few pending works to be conducted, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said the water supply interruption would happen on January 19 and 20.

As per a report by Mumbai Live, the TMC cited some urgent works like maintenance and repair followed by the installation of motor control panels at the Temghar water treatment centre and connection to the main water channel under the Kalwa Ward Committee.

Thane Water Supply Disruption: Check Timing, Affected Areas

The water supply disruption will be reported from 9 AM on January 19 to 9 AM on January 20 and the areas that will be affected include Ghodbunder Road, Vartak Nagar, Lokmanyanagar, Saket, Jail, Ritu Park, Gandhinagar, Rustamji, Indiranagar, Siddhachal, Srinagar, Rupadevi, Samtanagar, Siddheshwar, Johnson, Eternity, Mumbra and Kalwa.

Even after the water supply is restored, there is also a possibility of a low-pressure water supply in some of the areas for the next one to two days till the water supply is restored fully.

The TMC has urged all citizens in the city to keep adequate stock of drinking water and to cooperate with the municipal corporation.

When Was Last Water Cut Reported?

The development comes just a month after the Thane Municipal Corporation declared another 24-hour water court in December, citing planned maintenance on STEM Authority’s water supply pipelines. The areas that were affected include Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Pawar Nagar, Kothari Compound, Azad Nagar, Dongripada, Waghbil, and Saket among others.

The Thane Municipal Corporation further said it planned to provide water supply only once a day in a staggered manner and urged residents to store sufficient water and cooperate during the period.

And not just Thane, the residents of Navi Mumbai‘s Dronagiri, Ulwe, JNPT, Kharghar, and other nodes and villages also faced similar concerns on two consecutive days earlier this month. With similar maintenance and repair work reasons, the water supply was kept closed on the 5th and 6th of January.

What Steps to Take in Case of Long Water Cut?

In case of a long water cut, the residents need to store adequate water as suggested by the Thane Municipal Corporation. The residents can also check if their society is making any arrangement for water tankers or if you can arrange one yourself.

