Thane To Face Water Supply Disruption For 12 Hours In These Areas Today, Check Full List Here

Water Supply to Be Disrupted in Thane today.

Thane: Water supply disruptions will be reported in several areas in Thane on Friday, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said. The TMC said the water supply disruption will be reported in some parts of Thane through Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation for 12 hours. Citing repair work and maintenance, the TMC said the interruption would occur on December 1 only.

“Urgent repair work will be undertaken at Katai Naka on Barvi Gravity Channel through Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. Therefore, on Friday, December 01, 2023, in the Thane municipal area, 12.00 to Res. Water supply from MIDC will be stopped for 12 hours from 12.00.” TMC said in a post in Marathi.

List of Affected Areas

The areas that will be affected include Diva, Mumbra, Kalwa, Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, Nehru Nagar, and Kolshet.

In these areas, the TMC said it will deliver water to areas under its jurisdiction, including Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majiwada, Manpada, and Wagle Estate.

Water Supply to be at Low Pressure For 2 Days

The TMC said after the water supply is restored, the water flow will be at low pressure for one to two days, according to a report by Mid Day.

In the wake of this development, the residents in Thane have also been asked to conserve water and use it efficiently, the report further added.

Vinod Pawar, Deputy engineer from the water department of Thane Municipal Corporation, earlier this month, said, “Around 250 MLD of water is supplied daily from Bhatsa dam. Of 250 MLD of water, 115 MLD of water from STEM Authority, 135 MLD of water from MIDC, and 85 MLD of water from the TMC. There will be a reduction in the daily supply. Repairs are on in the air bladder pneumatic gate system,” as quoted in a report by Hindustan Times.

