Mumbai: A 28-year-old woman in Thane district of Maharashtra has claimed that she was vaccinated thrice in a span of 15 minutes. The bizarre incident took place on June 25, when the woman had gone to take her first jab at the Anandnagar vaccination center. She narrated the ordeal to her husband, who works as a peon with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). He informed the local corporator Kavita Suresh Patil , following which a team came monitored his wife's health.

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation has dismissed the claims saying that no such incident took place. However, a team has been set up for an investigation.

"My wife had fever, which subsided the next morning. It was her first dose and she was not really aware of the procedure. TMC doctors and officers visited our residence to ensure her health remained good. We are not keen on taking up this issue and creating politics out of it", Hindustan Times quoted the woman's husband as saying.

Health officer Dr Khushboo Tavri who examined the woman also confirmed that she was stable. Tavri stated that the team interrogated the nurses at the vaccination centre and formed a committee to probe the matter.