Nashik: A scuffle broke out at a film theatre in Maharashtra's Nashik on Wednesday after some women arrived to watch the movie 'The Kashmir Files' wearing saffron stoles. According to media reports, the women were allegedly asked to remove the stoles before entering the theatre, to which there objected. The matter escalated in a brawl between the theatre management and the women, after which the police had to intervene.

"There was a brawl that later ended. It's peaceful now," news agency ANI reported quoting a police officer.

The protesting women were later allowed inside the theater for the movie screening.

What Was the Matter?

Some women in Nasik joined a group that was helping them watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ in movie theather. “The group had no badge or anything of that sort, so they provided them with saffron stoles for their identification as part of the group. There was nothing else behind it,” said a woman who was part of the group.

The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial ‘The Kashmir Files’ that created havoc at Box Office has divided the people over its recreation events leading to exoudus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. In it’s second week in theater, the film is now reportedly looking at a collection of Rs 100-105 crore, reported Box Office India but the overall two weeks collection will lead the film to comfortably cross Rs 200 crore at the ticket window.