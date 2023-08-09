Home

Theft-Accused Kidnapped, Beaten To Death In Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai; 3 Held

Jadhav said the four accused abducted him and his now-deceased friend, 35-year-old Vinod Rathod. The attackers took the two men to a shop where they held them captive and brutally assaulted them.

Thane, Maharashtra: A theft-accused man was allegedly kidnapped and beaten to four people in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday and three of the four suspects, purportedly involved in the murder, have been arrested. Giving details, a senior police official said that the incident took place between 9.30 am and 2.30 pm on Tuesday, adding that the attackers also assaulted a friend of the deceased, resulting in grave injuries to him.

He said that a complaint in this regard was lodged by the victim’s friend, identified as 26-year-old Anil Jadhav, a labourer by profession. In his complaint, Jadhav said the four accused abducted him and his now-deceased friend, 35-year-old Vinod Rathod. The attackers took the two men to a shop where they held them captive and brutally assaulted them with wooden sticks besides kicking and punching them.

Jadhav said that the attackers smashed Rathod into a wall, following which he collapsed and later died. Jadhav also sustained grievous injuries in the assault and later approached the police and narrated the details of this horrifying ordeal.

“Of the four accused, three were arrested. One of them is the owner of a welding shop. He had a suspicion that the two victims had stolen iron rods from outside his shop. He abducted them with the help of three others and beat them up,” senior inspector Rajiv Shejwal told news agency PTI.

Based on Jadhav’s complaint, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 367 (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc), 342 (wrongful confinement), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) was registered, he said.

The accused were identified as shop owner Dinkar Pralhad Lavand (42), Abhimanyu Bihari Yadav (24) and Rajkumar Sriramdhani Yadav (27), the police said, adding that search is on to nab the fourth accused Gulab Amarsingh Chavan alias Pintu Chavan.

(With PTI inputs)

