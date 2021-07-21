Pune: Thieves have allegedly triggered an explosion at an ATM centre and decamped with over Rs 28 lakh cash at Chakan MIDC in Maharashtra’s Pune, police said on Wednesday. According to updates from police, the thieves, possibly two, allegedly used explosives to trigger a blast at the ATM centre in Bhamboli in Chakan MIDC.Also Read - Pune Lockdown Update: Covid-19 Prohibitory Orders Imposed in THESE Tourist-picnic Spots | Check Complete List

"It seems like the thieves used some explosives and triggered a blast in the machine and decamped with Rs 28 lakh to 30 lakh cash in the wee hours of the day," Manchak Ippar, deputy commissioner of police, Pimpri Chinchwad police, told news agency PTI.

As per updates, a forensics team visited the spot and took the samples to verify what kind of explosive material was used for the blast.

“We are yet to ascertain if the thieves used a TNT detonator, gelatine sticks or any other explosive material,” the official said, adding that the CCTV footage shows two thieves.

However, the reports suggest that the thieves have left behind about Rs 10 lakh as they did not have time to collect it.

According to police, the incident took place on July 18 and it has set off alarm bells within the state police after investigation pointed to the possible use of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the blast. Maharashtra Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad has now joined the probe.

Latest reports suggest that the police have cordoned off the area and also taken a sniffer dog to find further clues.

This is not the first time an incident of this kind happened. A few days back, another similar robbery was attempted at Rajan village in Pune Rural area, but the ATM machine was not fully damaged and the robbers could not get the cash out.