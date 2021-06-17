Mumbai: Even though the corona cases have come down and the unlock process has started in the state, the Maharashtra task force on Thursday warned that the third Covid-19 wave could hit the state within the next two to four weeks. However, the task force stated that the children will not be affected as much as those in lower middle-class clusters that haven’t been exposed to the virus so far. Also Read - COVID-19 Can Activate TB And Other Dormant Bacterial Infection

According to a report by Times of India, the state task force made the predictions at a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray which also said that the total number of cases in the third wave could be double of those in the second wave, with active cases reaching eight lakh. Moreover, it is expected that 10% of the cases could come from children or young adults, a phenomenon also seen in the first two waves. Also Read - US CDC Classifies Delta Strain-First Detected in India-as 'Variant of Concern'

Giving importance to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the task force, said the state could face the same situation as UK where a third wave hit within four weeks after the second wave. Also Read - Single Shot of Covishield Offers 61% Effectiveness Against Delta Strain: Covid Panel Chief

In the meantime, the state government has announced the unlock process in the past two weeks, with over 15 districts and some cities like Nagpur and Pune enjoying some relaxations.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 10,107 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 237 fatalities, taking the count of infections to 59,34,880 and the toll to 1,15,390 while 10,567 patients recovered during the day.

Mumbai city reported 821 new infections and 11 fatalities, which raised the overall tally to 7,17,172 and the death toll to 15,227.

The Mumbai division comprising the MMR region and other satellite towns saw 2,330 fresh COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths during the day, taking the overall caseload to 15,67,290 and the number of the deceased to 30,990. Out of the 56 deaths, 17 were reported in rural parts of Raigad, the report said.

Nashik division added 1,015 cases and 26 deaths, of which 18 were reported from Nashik city. The Pune division’s tally went up by 2,463 cases and 45 deaths, including 16 from Satara and 13 from rural areas in Solapur district, the department said.

Kolhapur division’s caseload increased by 3,138 and the toll by 71 deaths. Ratnagiri district reported 30 fatalities. Aurangabad division reported 381 cases in the day and 15 deaths while Akola division added 291 infections and seven deaths, it said. Nagpur division added 273 cases and recorded three deaths, as per the department.