Mumbai: Amid the possible threat of the third wave of coronavirus, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is reportedly preparing for an active Covid-19 caseload of 1.2 million during the peak, in line with the projections made by the Central government. Notably, the projections were made on the basis of the state's (Maharashtra) highest active cases recorded during the second wave and district-wise peaks logged between March and June this year.

Moreover, to strengthen health care services, the Thackeray government is setting up 531 oxygen generation plants and processing tenders to replenish the stock of eight anti-viral medicines used to treat COVID-19 patients, reported Hindustan Times.

The development comes as the Covid Task Force has cautioned about a third wave of the pandemic post the Diwali season. Speaking to reporters, health minister Rajesh Tope had said,"The second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. But there is no favourable condition for a third wave as of now. The state task force has cautioned of a third wave post the Diwali season. We are assessing the situation."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 1,141 new coronavirus infections and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours. Following the fresh rise, the coronavirus case tally in the state rose to 66,15,299, while the death toll reached 1,40,345. Maharashtra’s case recovery rate stands at 97.6 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.